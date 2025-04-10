There are many ways things could fall for the Kansas City Chiefs. And here is what Mel Kiper Jr. thinks. But Kiper is usually wrong about which teams get which player, and here are three reasons why tight end Colston Loveland is the perfect fit for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course, Loveland is star-level talent. And there’s a chance he may not be around when the Chiefs pick at No. 31 overall. There are some observers who think he’ll come off the board much earlier while others have him lasting even into the third round.

But if the 6-foot-5, 248-pound Michigan product is still available when the Chiefs pick, look for them to pounce.

TE Colston Loveland fits the Chiefs’ offense

It doesn’t take a memory strain to know how much the tight end position means to the Kansas City offense. Travis Kelce has been around so long, it’s easy to take stock in the Chiefs wanting to get things done through that position.

But Kelce is on his last NFL legs, and Loveland would bring the perfect replacement in terms of big-time playmaking ability. And the Chiefs had an up-close-and-personal look at how much a young dynamic tight end can still be in today’s game with the way Raiders’ rookie Brock Bowers performed in 2024.

Loveland is in that same mold, according to nfl.com. Lance Zierlein rated Loveland as a first-year NFL starter.

“Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher,” Zierlein wrote. “Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option.”

Pro Football Network looked at him as a game-changer at the position. He could even surpass the likely first tight end off the board: Penn State’s Tyler Warren in terms of making plays through the air.

“While Warren is more complete, Loveland has the higher pass-game ceiling,” PFN wrote. “At 6-foot-6 and almost 250 pounds, Loveland moves with truly logic-defying flexibility and bend, which lends itself to elite route-running ability. His route tree is all-encompassing, leveraging razor-sharp instincts, with unmatched athleticism that makes him a mismatch nightmare.”

Patrick Mahomes’ comfort zone must be addressed

Mahomes didn’t wander into the GOAT conversation without plenty of help from the tight end position. Most of that came from Kelce, and Loveland could offer the same connection down the road. However, Mahomes has terrorized the NFL with Kelce, and it won’t be easy to duplicate their connection, according to espn.com.

“You're talking about two guys that have the instincts that not many people have,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy once said. “There's a balance, because sometimes when you're watching tape with rookies or guys that come in, (they ask), ‘Why did Kelce do that or do this?' Well, he has an innate ability to recognize defenses. It's on another level. What's crazier is the fact that Pat knows it, too.

“Sometimes we don't even practice it. They just do it. … There's some stuff in there, DNA-wise, between those two guys, that a lot of people don't have. They have that connection.”

Loveland comes from a winning program

Any player that comes into the Chiefs’ organization needs to be able to hit the ground running in terms of finding ways to win. Loveland would bring a whole bag of success from Michigan.

During his career, the team posted a record of 35-6, winning two Big Ten championships and a national title.

Of course, the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl five times in the last seven season. They’ve been there three years in a row, winning twice. Loveland should be able to acclimate — and contribute — to the winning environment.

And Loveland’s confidence matches his production and winning ways. He doesn’t shy away from believing in himself, according to chargers.com.

“I would say I'm one of the best route runners in this draft,” Loveland said. “I truly believe that, (and) I think I got great hands. Obviously, I got a lot to work on throughout my whole game, but I feel like I'm pretty polished and just excited to keep getting better.”

Chiefs head coach would not need to coddle Loveland.