Chris Jones has some history with Russell Wilson. The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive tackle has long wanted to get a jersey of the quarterback since he came into the league in 2016. However, Jones has never gotten a jersey swap with Wilson, even as the DT became one of the best in the NFL.

Now, though, Jones has seemingly changed his position. After the Chiefs' win over the Wilson-led New York Giants in Week 3, Jones was asked once again whether he wanted a jersey swap. This time, though, the star defensive tackle had a completely different answer. (video via ClutchPoints on X)

“I don't even want it. It's all good,” Jones said. “I don't want it. Over time, you kind of understand that… now I don't even want it.”

Wilson is likely not even in the mood to exchange jerseys with anyone after his performance. The Chiefs had the former Super Bowl champion in handcuffs all game long. Wilson completed 18 of his 32 attempts for a 56.3% completion rate and just 160 yards. The Giants QB threw no touchdowns and two interceptions in the game, as the team was held to just nine points. His final drive was dreadful, as he threw a brutal incompletion and got booed by the home fans.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were able to halt their two-game slide to avoid starting the season with three straight losses. Jones was able to record a sack, with DE George Karlaftis recording another sack. Jaylen Watson and Christian Roland-Wallace were the two recipients of the Wilson interceptions.

In contrast to Wilson's struggles, Patrick Mahomes had a much smoother game for the Chiefs, questionable decisions aside. He completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 224 yards, throwing a touchdown with no interceptions. Former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton caught the only receiving touchdown of the game on a five-yard throw from Mahomes. While there are still some issues the Chiefs need to fix, they were at least able to halt the bleeding for now. Next up for the Chiefs is a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.