Although they came up just short of their goal to win the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs still had an impressive 2024 campaign and are looking to replicate that success this season. One way they could do so is by adding to their offensive line.

Ohio State football offensive tackle Josh Simmons could be a good fit, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

“The Chiefs, who started six different players at left tackle over the past four seasons, have been frustrated with their inability to find a long-term solution, but that frustration ends with the selection of Simmons,” Teicher wrote.

“Simmons' 2024 season ended prematurely because of a knee injury, but the Chiefs, having signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, won't have to rush Simmons into their lineup and can wait until he's ready to play.”

The Chiefs have some things to fix before the 2025 season begins, but drafting Simmons could be a good place to start.

Chiefs have plenty of draft needs

The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of areas that need attention prior to the NFL Draft. Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe concurred that offensive line is a glaring need for Kansas City.

“The Kansas City Chiefs' season ended in the ultimate disappointment of a crushing Super Bowl loss,” Rolfe said via Kansas City Chiefs on SI. “They have an experienced front office, so we should not expect them to overreact, but the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted some flaws in this team, especially at left tackle.”

“With the move on offense, the defense has become the area of biggest need. Those needs revolve around replacing their pending free agents. Chris Jones is surrounded by tole players, but there are not many players who profile as high-upside additions. Spending an early draft pick on the position could change that.”

Defensive line is another area that it wouldn’t hurt for the Chiefs to address.

“At EDGE, George Karlaftis is a high-end option, but the rest of the group tends to be more role players than high-impact players. To add more potentially impactful talent, they could benefit from getting a pass rusher on Day 1 or Day 2. At safety, it is about replacing a star in Justin Reid. The dependable veteran has been a comforting presence, and they need a high-IQ player to come in and replace him,” Rolfe said.

With the draft set to take place this week, the Chiefs are looking to put themselves in a position to compete once again.