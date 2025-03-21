The NFL free agency period has quieted down after its first week. But the Kansas City Chiefs addressed a major decision involving veteran pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who was a free agent.

Kansas City is luring back the towering and versatile defender. Omenihu is signing a one-year deal worth $7 million, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Thursday night.

The 27-year-old earns a third season with the AFC champs. The Chiefs have became dominant on the defensive side under Steve Spagnuolo. Omenihu's versatility adds to the dominance.

Omenihu delivered an epic seven-sack debut with the Chiefs in 2023. Unfortunately his sack total dipped to one last season. But he got bottled to just six total games.

Chiefs' Charles Omenihu returning from devastating ailment

There's a reason behind Omenihu's limited action of this past season.

The 6-foot-5 defender tore his ACL in the 2023 season AFC title game. He wasn't officially cleared to play until Week 13.

Omenihu produced one tackle in his '24 debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, which ended in a narrow 19-17 win on Nov. 29. He'd settled for one tackle in each of his next five contests. That included delivering a total of four solo tackles.

Omenihu, however, flipped a new switch during the playoffs. He pummeled the Houston Texans with three solo stops in the 23-14 divisional round victory. He also snatched one sack of Pro Bowler C.J. Stroud.

The 280-pounder then helped keep Josh Allen and a high-powered Buffalo Bills offense in check during the AFC title game. He produced two tackles, one solo stop and a tackle behind the line of scrimmage in the 32-29 win.

The 27-year-old then tacked on two solo stops in Super Bowl LIX. But he and the Chiefs failed to produce the historic third straight Super Bowl win — falling 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Omenihu previously played for the San Francisco 49ers for the 2021 and 2022 season — hitting 13 solo stops and delivering 4.5 sacks. He began his career with the Texans from 2019 to 2021 where he grabbed seven sacks. But he landed to the 49ers as a '21 midseason trade.