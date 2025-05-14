May 14, 2025 at 9:07 AM ET

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to go on a revenge tour in 2025 after losing Super Bowl 59. Kansas City made some major improvements this offseason, adding depth and young playmakers on both sides of the football. The Chiefs also got better during the 2025 NFL Draft despite picking towards the bottom of most rounds.

The Chiefs now have two more players from their rookie class officially under contract.

Kansas City has signed both third-round pick Ashton Gillotte and fourth-round pick Jalen Royals, according to the league's daily transaction report.

Gillotte adds another young body at defensive end for the Chiefs. He logged 43 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four-and-a-half sacks during his final collegiate season at Louisville.

Kansas City already has former first-round picks in George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah to build around. They also have some established veterans like Mike Danna and Charles Omenihu who can still provide value.

Gillotte is a versatile defensive linemen who could easily find a role as a rotational player during his rookie season. He could even become the successor for Danna, who is only under contract through 2026.

Jalen Royals is another interesting addition. Royals could have easily been drafted before the fourth round. However, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2024 that hurt his draft stock.

Royals is a talented receiver prospect who is similar in a lot of ways to Rashee Rice. Royals logged 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns in seven games at Utah State last season.

The Chiefs are throwing a lot of bodies at their wide receiver problem. Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown are expected to be the starters, just like last season. Juju Smith-Schuster and Skyy Moore will be Royals' main competition for a backup role in 2025.

Royals may not have a big role in 2025, but he should be a part of Kansas City's future on offense.

It will be exciting to see how both rookies perform during training camp and the NFL preseason.