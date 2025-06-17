Fifth-year guard Trey Smith might be frustrated with how his offseason started, but he still decided to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory minicamp. As arguably the anchor of their offensive line, Smith's presence was a welcome sight for the Chiefs as he continues to seek an extension.

Smith showed up for the Chiefs' first day of minicamp, NBC reporter McKenzie Nelson tweeted. Many were surprised by his presence, as he did not indicate whether he would do so.

Ahead of his fifth season, Smith is seeking a lucrative contract extension. Instead of offering him a long-term deal, Kansas City placed Smith on a franchise tag, which he signed in February. The 26-year-old is still seeking a payday before the offseason ends.

While the Chiefs want to keep him around, they have yet to begin negotiations. General manager Brett Veach previously said he held off on negotiations until after the draft, per NBC Sports. However, over one month after the draft, the two sides still seem no closer.

Smith, who has been elite since his rookie season, is coming off the best statistical year of his career. He received a career-high 78.8 player grade on Pro Football Focus, an accumulation of an elite 70.8 pass-blocking grade and 80.8 run-blocking grade. He was the 14th-best guard overall and the 10th-best run-blocking guard on PFF in 2024.

Trey Smith leads Chiefs' new offensive line

As one of the Chiefs' longest-tenured offensive linemen, Smith anchors the team's blocking unit with All-Pro center Creed Humphrey. Both players made the 2024 Pro Bowl, along with former teammate Joe Thuney. However, despite Kansas City's notoriously solid offensive line, the unit will look different in 2025.

The Chiefs started the offseason by shockingly dealing Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick. The move shocked the league, but suggested the team's confidence in 2024 second-rounder Kingsley Suamataia. The BYU alum will presumably enter the starting lineup in 2025 and might not be the only new blocker.

After dealing Thuney, the Chiefs invested in more youth up front at the 2025 NFL Draft. Kansas City traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles before taking offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the final first-round pick. While the team returns 2024 starting tackles Jaylon Moore and Jawaan Taylor, Simmons figures to provide immediate competition.