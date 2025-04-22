The Kansas City Chiefs are doing everything they can to get back to the Super Bowl during the 2025 NFL season. Kansas City's offensive line was a major issue during Super Bowl 59, allowing Patrick Mahomes to be sacked several times. The Chiefs will be making one important tweak on the offensive line later this summer.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Monday about a potential training camp battle this summer.

Reid confirmed that the Chiefs will be moving Kingsley Suamataia to left guard this summer.

“When we brought [Suamataia] in, we knew he had that flexibility, we just felt that way athletically. He is a very good athlete, he can run and he can pass block, do all the things that he needs to do,” Reid said via Jared Bush of KRQE Sports.

Kansas City drafted Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs played Suamataia at left tackle during his rookie season, but he struggled mightily. Suamataia was one of four players (along with Wanya Morris, D.J. Humphries, Joe Thuney) who took snaps at left tackle in 2024.

Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore during free agency to become their new starting left tackle in 2025.

Suamataia will compete with Mike Caliendo for the starting left guard spot in training camp.

“He’ll start [at guard] with Mike Caliendo. They’ll compete for that spot,” Reid confirmed.

Hopefully the move to left guard has a positive influence on Suamataia's development.

How will this decision impact the Chiefs' strategy during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Will Suamataia's move to left guard impact Kansas City's draft strategy on Thursday?

It is hard to say whether the move will impact their decision one way or the other.

The move does have an impact on Kansas City's depth chart, but it does not remove a player from the roster. In that sense, the Chiefs have the same exact personnel as they did before making this switch.

The offensive line has been one of the Chiefs' biggest needs throughout the offseason, so it stands to reason that it will remain that way during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 draft class has some impressive depth at every position on the offensive line. The Chiefs should not feel pressured to address the o-line in the first round.

That said, it would be shocking if the Chiefs do not use one of their first three picks on an offensive lineman.

It will be fascinating to see how Kansas City approaches the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night.