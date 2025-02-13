The Philadelphia Eagles shocked the NFL world last weekend as they absolutely dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs came into the game as slight favorites, as they were two-time defending Super Bowl champs. The game was over by halftime, however, as the Eagles took a 24-0 lead into the break. The whole game was unfortunate for the Chiefs, but defensive end Charles Omenihu really realized how bad it was when Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett came in the game.

It's not often that you see a backup QB come in during the Super Bowl. The best two teams in the NFL meet in this game, and it is usually close. That wasn't the case this year, and Kenny Pickett ended up getting some reps as the Eagles routed the Chiefs.

“I think when Kenny Pickett got in the game… I don't know what Super Bowl you've had the backup quarterback come into the game. It was just bad,” Charles Omenihu said during an episode of The Facility. “The fact that you're in the Super Bowl, the biggest game of them all, and the backup quarterback for the opposite team is in the game. That's just not a good feeling.”

While this whole game was a disaster for the Chiefs, Omenihu is maintaining a positive attitude. Kansas City is going to use this experience to get better.

“I will say this, it's a learning experience for all of us that was involved in the game,” Omenihu continued. “I want to say that this won't be something that will linger on in the organization. I think they'll take it in. We'll all take it in, chew it up, spit it out, and be ready for next year. And there will be a fire across everybody in that building to get back to that point, and so that this time next year, if I'm with them, or whoever y'all have on here, if the questions are like, ‘What did y'all learn from last year's experience to win?' You know, this year's Super Bowl or next year's Super Bowl.”

This loss is going to leave a sour taste in the mouths of Chiefs players for a while, but they can use it for good.

“So I think in all of it, it's bad. It was embarrassing,” Omenihu said. “It's not something that anybody on the planet ever thought was going to happen, but you can use it as a tool to like kind of learn to go into the offseason. People use bulletin board material or whatever to fire them up to get them going. You can use that for next year, and come out guns a-blazing.”

The Chiefs were unable to accomplish their three-peat, but it would be surprising if they aren't right back in the thick of things next season.