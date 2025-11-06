The Kansas City Chiefs have a bye week, and Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying every second of it.

The newly engaged couple was spotted in New York City heading for a dinner date. The two decided to have their date at The Polo Lounge in New York City on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

According to the photos circulating online, the couple went for a casual look for date night. “The Fate of Ophelia” singer wore a dark blue off-the-shoulder top with turquoise trousers. The three-time Super Bowl champion also wore a dark blue top, but a knitted sweater with green trousers as he led Swift inside the restaurant.

🚨Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out in NYC! pic.twitter.com/zUu12WpUjU — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

During a New Heights podcast episode that dropped today, Nov. 5, Jason Kelce tried to get how Travis was spending his bye week out of him but the Chiefs tight end wouldn't budge.

“Well, for the next week, at least, take your mind a little bit elsewhere,” Jason told Travis after he shared that he was thinking about the next Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 16. “What are you doing, anything fun? You're gonna get into travel? What are you doing here? What are you doing over the week? Tell us about your personal life.”

Travis responded to his older brother, “No. No chance.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on wedding planning

Kelce proposed to Swift in August after two years of dating. The couple broke the internet when they shared their engagement photos on Instagram.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the photos of their garden-themed proposal.

Now that Swift has released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, a source told People that she has begun making plans for their upcoming wedding.

“She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted. She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding,” an insider told the outlet last month, adding, “She's very excited about planning the wedding.”

It's rumored that the couple will get married sometime next year. A date hasn't been confirmed but its rumored that their wedding date could be on June 13, 2026, which is a nod to her lucky number, per The New York Post. The date is also 6 months prior to the singer's birthday 36th birthday,