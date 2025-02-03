DeAndre Hopkins will be going to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, and it's been a long time coming for one of the better receivers that have been in the league. Hopkins has an inspirational story about how he made his way into the NFL, and he's trying to get kids to understand that with hard work comes blessings. The Chiefs' receiver recently went on social media and sent a message to his fans before Super Bowl 59.

“To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don’t get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams. Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I’m playing in the Super Bowl. Don’t give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn’t determine where you end up,” Hopkins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That message should hit home for a lot of people, and hopefully, it can inspire others to get up and achieve whatever they want to in life.

DeAndre Hopkins finds himself in Super Bowl with Chiefs

DeAndre Hopkins has probably seen it all in his career, and he finally can say that he's made a Super Bowl. Hopkins has played with the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, and was not able to make it far enough to get a chance to compete on the biggest stage of them all. Now with the Chiefs, Hopkins has that opportunity, and there's a good chance he ends it off with a ring.

After advancing to the Super Bowl, Hopkins spoke about being able to get a chance to compete for a championship.

“I've been doubted, a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins said via KCTV5's Marleah Campbell. “Twelve years in the league, man I got traded for pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization for giving me a shot. They knew I could still go out here and make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”

The Chiefs offense hasn't been as dynamic as it has been known for in the past couple of years, but as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, they will always have a chance. They'll probably face their toughest challenge this season when they go against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.