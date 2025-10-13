The Kansas City Chiefs and Harrison Butker entered Sunday Night Football hoping to build early momentum, but his rare miss quickly gave critics something to talk about. In the first quarter at the 1:11 mark, the veteran kicker missed a field goal. It was a chance to push the Chiefs’ lead to 9-3 over the Lions. The miss momentarily changed the energy inside Arrowhead Stadium, yet the Chiefs regained control and finished with a 30-17 victory. Even so, it lit up social media with frustration and jokes aimed at the usually reliable kicker.

Right after the miss, reactions spread fast across X, formerly twitter.

One user quipped “If Harrison Butker is so anti-trans, how come he’s transitioned into such a bad kicker?”

Moreover, another fan pointed out how rare it is for Butker to miss under such conditions. “Maybe it's time for Harrison Butker to learn to cook and get his a– in the kitchen where he belongs. He clearly does not belong in the NFL.”

A fan also took swipe at where his kick went, saying “Harrison Butker really is taking this far right thing too far.”

Although Butker’s miss didn’t define the entire game, it added to the growing tension between execution and expectation for the Chiefs this season.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs-Lions matchup already carried intrigue after the team’s uneven performances in recent weeks. Patrick Mahomes and the offense moved the ball efficiently early on, yet drives kept stalling before the end zone. Consequently, Butker’s missed opportunity stung even more. Instead of letting momentum slip away, the Chiefs regrouped after the miss and kept steady control against the Lions.

Known for his calm approach and long-range accuracy, Harrison Butker has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s steadiest kickers. Even so, the unpredictable mix of wind, nerves, and crowd noise on Sunday showed that every kick counts, especially when the team’s margin for error keeps shrinking.

By the game’s end, memes outnumbered excuses. For the Chiefs, this served as both a wake-up call and a lesson in execution. Every point matters, and so does every reaction. The question now is whether Harrison Butker can shake off this moment and help the Chiefs reclaim their dominance before fans lose faith again.