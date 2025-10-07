Everybody has their hands in the Kansas City Chiefs' headspace, after another close loss. One former player took his shot, too. However, at least one voice cried out in defense of the Chiefs’ poor start, and that would be Colin Cowherd.

Apparently, Cowherd is not a big fan of what scoreboards say, according to a post on X by Herd w/Colin Cowherd.

“Kansas City is the better team. I don’t care what the score was.” @colincowherd isn't worried about the Chiefs after losing to the Jaguars and falling to 2-3”

Chiefs failed in final seconds of the game

The Chiefs failed to make a play on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the waning seconds, allowing him to get off the ground and run for a touchdown in a 31-28 final. Chiefs DT Chris Jones said it shouldn’t have happened, according to ESPN.

“We’ve got to finish that play,” Jones said. “It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. I put it on us as a defense. We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to bring him down right there.”

Cowherd took shots at the Jaguars.

“Jacksonville is a ridiculous winning team,” Cowherd said. “The Jaguars are a David Lynch film. Even the ones I like make me uncomfortable. They’re just ridiculous.”

Then Cowherd trotted out some stats. He said the Chiefs averaged 7.6 yards per play.

“Before last night, a team that averaged 7.5 yards per play had won 33 straight games,” Cowherd said. “I don’t care what the outcome was.”

“Mahomes athletically, in the best shape he’s been in, he looked great,” Cowherd said. “I’m telling you. Kansas City’s coming, and they’re coming fast. They’re a very young team. Andy Reid is going to coach those mistakes out of them.”

Last year, the Chiefs were 11-0 in one-score games. This year, they’re 0-3 in those situations.

Cowherd pointed out the Jaguars’ problems, including the disappearing wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. It doesn’t seem like a well-oiled machine.

“They don’t feel buttoned up,” Cowherd said. “But they’ve got talent. I’m rooting for Travis Hunter, too. I’ve always loved Trevor Lawrence. [But] he turns the ball over too much. He’s always had talent.”