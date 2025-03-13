Although the Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best players in the league in Patrick Mahomes, the backup quarterback position can almost be more crucial at times. And with the free agency period dwindling down, the Chiefs added former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew as the team's backup, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Sources: Free-agent QB Gardner Minshew reached agreement today on a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Schefter wrote. “A new backup for Patrick Mahomes.

As a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Minshew has made his way around the league. His career began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by one-year stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Then, in 2024, Minshew signed with the Raiders, earning time as a starter under former head coach Antonio Pierce.

However — in his fifth move in six seasons — Minshew joins the Chiefs, backing up one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Throughout his time in the NFL, Minshew has split his time between being a starter and a backup.

But, with this signing, it appears the Chiefs saw enough in his game to warrant signing him as Mahomes' second-hand man.

Most recently, Minshew played with the Raiders, starting in nine games.

In those nine starts, Minshew completed 66.3% of passes (203/306) for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Now, part of his lackluster stats in 2024 could be Minshew's fault. But, after the Raiders traded away Davante Adams, their offense severely lacked weapons for Minshew.

Along with a lackluster offense in Las Vegas, Minshew dealt with injuries across the 2024 season, including a season-ending collarbone fracture.

Considering the Raiders' trade for Geno Smith, it makes sense that they had to move on from their former starting quarterback.

However, now Minshew has a chance to act as a safety net for Mahomes in the 2025 season. With how random injuries can happen to a player, the Chiefs aren't risking an injury at the quarterback position to potentially ruin their upcoming season.

And after a disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are coming into 2025 swinging for the fences, as is apparent by signing Gardner Minshew to be Patrick Mahomes' backup.