The Kansas City Chiefs are going for their third consecutive Super Bowl win and fourth with Patrick Mahomes. But the first half has not gone to plan for Andy Reid's squad. They are down 24-0 at the break and got off to a miserable start on offense. Jenna Laine of ESPN says it's the worst start to a game the Chiefs have had in Mahomes' career.

“The Chiefs have had 14 yards on their first five drives, the fewest yards they've had on their first five drives of any game started by Patrick Mahomes (reg. season or playoffs),” Laine posted on Threads.

It did not get much better for the Chiefs on the subsequent drives. Mahomes ended the half with 33 passing yards and two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown. In seven drives, the Chiefs had two turnovers and five punts. Meanwhile, the Eagles scored 24 points to take a commanding first-half lead.

The Chiefs had a chance at the end of the half to get some points and cut into the Eagles' lead. Their defense forced a punt while down 17-0 and Mahomes took over backed up against his endzone. On the first play of the drive, Zach Baun snagged a Mahomes pass and flipped possession back to the Eagles. AJ Brown's touchdown made it 24-0, potentially putting the game out of reach.

The Chiefs need better protection in the second half to beat the Eagles. Mahomes' only Super Bowl loss came against the Buccaneers when he was suffocated from the first snap and could not move the ball. Kansas City is hurdling toward a similar outcome in this game if they cannot protect Mahomes in the second half.

But if anyone can pull off this comeback, it's Mahomes. But his first half was as bad as any in his career.