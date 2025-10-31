All eyes will be in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon as the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs for an AFC clash. Josh Allen and the Bills are 4-1 against the Chiefs in the regular season, but Patrick Mahomes and KC are 4-0 in the playoffs. This has been one of the best matchups in the league since these two first faced off in 2020.

The Chiefs are going to battle against the Bills without two crucial players. Running back Isiah Pacheco and tackle Josh Simmons have been ruled out, while guard Trey Smith and tackle Jaylon Moore are questionable. The Chiefs could be without three crucial linemen against the Bills.

Pacheco has 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown on the season. His knee injury is too banged up to play in this important game. Kareem Hunt will likely take over as the starter, and Brashard Smith will step up as a backup. Hunt does get a majority of the red zone calls with four touchdowns on the season. His longest rush of the year was 33 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but outside of that, his longest rush is 11 yards. Smith has carried the rock 25 times for 75 yards on the season. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, he carried the ball 14 times for 39 yards and caught five passes for 42 yards. He could have a similar performance with Pacheco out.

Simmons was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State. He is going to be a big part of the future for the Chiefs, protecting Mahomes. Simmons is out this week once again for “personal” reasons.

With a bye next week, the Chiefs will be very hopeful that both of these big-time players can return for a battle against the Denver Broncos on November 16. This game is massive for both teams, and a win would catapult them into contention to be one of the top seeds in the AFC.