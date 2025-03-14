The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off coming up short in Super Bowl 59, leading to a busy offseason so far. While the quarterback position is an area they don't need to truly worry about with Patrick Mahomes under center, you can never have too much protection at the most important spot in the game. As a result, the team reunited with Bailey Zappe in free agency shortly after signing Gardner Minshew.

Zappe initially began the 2024 campaign on the Chiefs practice squad before the Cleveland Browns signed him to their active roster. He only played in their final game of the season, though, racking up 170 yards and a touchdown, while also throwing a pair of picks. With Zappe hitting the open market again, though, Kansas City went back to him, adding a third layer of depth to their quarterback room.

“The Chiefs are re-signing QB Bailey Zappe to a one-year deal, per source. So Kansas City’s QB room now includes Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew and Zappe, the former Patriots draft pick who finished last season in (CLE),” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Zappe initially showed some promise in 2023 with the New England Patriots after replacing Mac Jones under center. That did not last, though, as Zappe struggled to find any sort of consistency in their anemic offense. New England completely overhauled their quarterback room, releasing Zappe in August after bringing in Drake Maye, Jacoby Brissett, and Joe Milton III to man the position.

While Zappe didn't play for Kansas City last season, he did gain some experience when it comes to learning their system, so reuniting with him on a one-year deal is a sensible move. Ultimately, the hope is that Zappe never has to take the field for the Chiefs, but in the event something happens to Mahomes, K.C. is well-stocked to manage that doomsday scenario.