Kareem Hunt understands the grind of getting to the Super Bowl. Although the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles, there is more work to be done.

The defense was elite, but the Eagles offensive attack proved to be too much. After Eagles legends like Brandon Graham retired, it might give Kansas City more of an easier avenue.

When speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hunt liked his team's chances at running it back for another Super Bowl.

“The culture is just great,” he told reporters on Thursday via Rocky Magaña of SB Nation. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But we’ve got a lot of work to do — and I feel like we’ve got another good shot at it.”

After the Chiefs lost to Tom Brady in the 2021 Super Bowl, they ran into Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Fast forward a season after that, and they went back to the Super Bowl.

Coincidentally, they faced the Eagles in 2023 and defeated them. The following year, they took down the San Francisco 49ers and won again. Although they couldn't capture the three-peat, they can still win more.

Kareem Hunt likes the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds

One of the biggest questions surrounding the team has been the offense. Hunt came back and showed flashes of his old self. However, there's no big-name receiver. Tight end Travis Kelce has a major drop off.

And the main wide receiver was rookie Xavier Worthy. While the latter showed out in the Super Bowl, it didn't matter by the time he got going.

Regardless of some of the uncertainties, the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes on their team. He's willed his teams to Super Bowls plenty of times before.

With an improved defense in the 2024-25 season, he didn't have to be a superhero all the time. Mahomes was able to manage the game effectively, as he usually does.

Either way, their confidence doesn't seemed rattled in the slightest. There might be some hurdles to overcome but Hunt thinks it's possible.

After the Chiefs traded away Joe Thuney, they might have more needs to address. If they do or if they don't, they are still the Chiefs. They'll find a way to win, no matter the situation.

As the NFL Draft gets closer and closer, they'll hope to land another player to help the Chiefs quest to another Super Bowl. If that's the case, Hunt's confidence will only increase.