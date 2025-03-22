The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Robert Rochell on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal was confirmed Friday by Universal Sports Management CEO Kevin Conner.

Rochell, 26, entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Rams, contributing on both defense and special teams, before being waived in 2023. He later joined the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before being signed by the Green Bay Packers in October 2023. Rochell remained with Green Bay for the remainder of the 2023 season and throughout 2024.

Robert Rochell signing gives Chiefs special teams boost and secondary depth

In 2024, Rochell played a key role on special teams, logging 121 special teams snaps across 11 games. Though he was limited to just one defensive snap, he recorded two tackles and one fumble recovery during the season. His consistent special teams presence became a reliable asset for the Packers.

However, Rochell’s most productive defensive season came during his rookie year with the Rams in 2021. That year, he played in 11 games, tallying 14 total tackles (11 solo, 3 assisted), one interception, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended.

Overall, across his four-year NFL career, Rochell has accumulated 25 total tackles (22 solo), three assisted tackles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and four passes defended.

His ability to contribute on special teams while offering positional flexibility in the secondary adds value to a Chiefs roster that continues to focus on depth following a long postseason stretch.

The Kansas City Chiefs, coming off a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, continue to retool their roster after falling short of a historic three-peat. Rochell is expected to compete for a role on special teams coverage units and may provide rotational support at cornerback as the team prepares for the 2025 season.