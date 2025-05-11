The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to continue their dynasty, which dates back to 2020. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company were on the verge of completing an unprecedented three-peat, but the Philadelphia Eagles had different plans in Super Bowl 59. The franchise is still coming off its third straight AFC title and is one of the favorites this coming season. And the front office recently gave head coach Andy Reid some much-needed depth during this NFL Draft.

The Chiefs' first pick, Josh Simmons, was a critical move for an offensive line decimated by the Eagles. Mahomes was sacked six times and never looked comfortable the whole evening. Simmons fits in perfectly at left tackle, and his versatility will help Kansas City's offense in multiple facets. However, the organization had a late-round pick that much of the public was sleeping on. This addition could help resolve a trend starting to emerge with the Chiefs, which is pretty shocking, considering what initially established this franchise as the NFL's latest dynasty.

The Chiefs' offense needs a boost

To be fair to Kansas City, what usually extends a dynasty is a team's ability to adapt. During the Tom Brady era, the New England Patriots initially relied on the strength of their defense. In the later years, Bill Belichick still put together solid units on that side of the field, but Brady and the offense gradually took a leap during this time and became a lot more explosive. Kansas City is going somewhat in the opposite direction, which is interesting since Patrick Mahomes is just 29. The Chiefs used to have a high-flying, innovative offense that ranked toward the top of the NFL in most offensive categories.

While the innovation is still there, this unit has gradually deteriorated over the past few years. Some of this is due to personnel changes, as it never helps to lose a player like Tyreek Hill, injuries, disappointing draft picks, and free agent signings. But this past season, the Chiefs averaged just 327.6 yards per game, which ranked 17th in the league, and just 22.6 points per game. On several occasions, the defense would keep the offense in the game, where Patrick Mahomes' heroics would come into play, but still, this team needs to regain its original strength. And to do that, it's time to adapt.

The running back position is starting to regain value in today's NFL. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are both coming off all-time great seasons, and college sensation Ashton Jeanty was selected with the sixth overall pick. While tailback has not been the primary focus of Andy Reid's offense in the Patrick Mahomes era, as shown in his Eagles' tenure and during Kareem Hunt's prime in Kansas City, the Chiefs' head coach can thrive with a stable ground game. Former SMU standout Brashard Smith allows this roster to add to this facet of the offense.

Brashard Smith has all the tools to make an immediate impact in 2025

The first-team All-ACC selection might have been a seventh-round pick, but Kansas City saw value in him. The Chiefs traded up to select Smith, and it's not surprising why. The Richmond Heights, Florida native is built to thrive in this offense. Brashard is a versatile prospect who was elite in SMU's power-spread offense. Smith was the engine of a unit that averaged 36.5 points per game in its first year in the ACC. The Mustangs had a historic season, reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Smith, who transferred from Miami to SMU the previous offseason, rushed for a total of 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns. He additionally caught 39 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. The 22-year-old is also seen as a willing blocker who has shown improvement in this facet throughout his career. With all that being said, the main reason why Kansas City likely selected Smith was due to his primary strength: speed.

Brashard has absolutely game-breaking speed and showed that off at the NFL Combine. He clocked in a 4.39 40-yard dash, which ranked third among all running backs. The Chiefs tried to keep their backfield as fast as ever with Smith and starting tailback Isiah Pachecho. While Pachecho has been admirable in his role, Smith has the upside to take this unit to the next level. In addition, Pachecho was injury-prone last season, so no matter what, the backfield needed some extra depth.

Overall, Patrick Mahomes and the offense will love this newest addition to the roster. Smith has already signed with the Chiefs, and all the early news about him seems positive. Clearly, Kansas City wanted the SMU star, and Brashard will have an opportunity to compete for the RB1 position. The fact that the Chiefs could get a player of this caliber in the seventh round shows how elite this running back class was. And it already looks like Smith will far exceed the draft value.