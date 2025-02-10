Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown seems to be at a crossroads regarding his future with the team.

Brown and the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 at New Orleans. It ended the team's chance to attempt a three-peat, which would have made them the first team in Super Bowl history to achieve it if they prevailed.

With the season officially over, the receiver made a post via X after the game. He expressed how proud he was for his team, but appears to see his future with the organization in question.

“Proud of the guys, season I’ll never forget, don’t know what the future holds but Thank you Jesus for the opportunity we had tonight…Back To Work,” Brown said.

How Marquise Brown played in career with Chiefs

2024 was an unfortunate year for Marquise Brown throughout his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joining the Chiefs after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, he seeked a solid role in the receiving corps. However, he suffered a sternoclavicular injury during the preseason and was placed on injured reserve for most of the season.

He returned for the last two games of the regular season, making nine catches for 91 yards. In the playoffs, he made three receptions for 35 yards.

It's far from the performances Brown knows he is more than capable of providing for the Chiefs when healthy. He was a key target in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, making 91 catches for his lone season of 1,000 or more receiving yards. With the Cardinals, he finished with 118 receptions and 1,283 yards after two years, continuing his ability as a reliable receiver.

Brown is a free agent as he only signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs, meaning the team has work to do heading into the 2025 offseason.