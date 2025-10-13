Patrick Mahomes achieved an NFL record that involved Dan Marino during the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Going into the matchup, Mahomes had 299 passing touchdowns throughout his career. What stands out about this is that he was nearing the milestone of 300, which Marino held the record.

Mahomes broke the record in the first quarter. He fired a six-yard pass to receiver Xavier Worthy in the end zone to put the Chiefs on the board.

This allowed the star quarterback to claim the top spot for himself. He pulled off the feat after taking part in 139 games throughout his career. Marino reached the milestone after 147 contests, as Aaron Rodgers, Payton Manning and Drew Brees followed.

How Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs played 1st half against Lions

It was a great feat for Patrick Mahomes to achieve with his 300th passing touchdown, surpassing Dan Marino in the process. In the meantime, he had a solid display as the Chiefs lead the Lions 13-10 at halftime.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first 30 minutes of regulation. Kansas City reached the end zone first before Detroit fired back with its own touchdown. With the margin being slim, the next 30 minutes will be crucial for the two squads.

Mahomes has been efficient with his decision-making on offense. He completed 10 passes out of 14 attempts for 132 yards and a touchdown. He also added four rushes for 15 yards and a score, reaching the end zone in the second quarter.

The run game remains quiet with 38 total rushing yards, as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt figure out solutions. JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the receiving area with two catches for 47 yards. Travis Kelce comes next with three receptions for 40 yards, while Hollywood Brown caught two passes for 33 yards.

After this matchup, the Chiefs will prepare for their next home contest. They host the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.