Super Bowl 59 is not going the way Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs envisioned it to be. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions had trouble right out of the gate versus the Philadelphia Eagles down in New Orleans, as they found themselves in a 24-0 hole at the end of the first half.

Mahomes looked like he was not even remotely close to his usual dangerous form, with the Eagles doing a fantastic job at bottling up the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes finished the first half with just 33 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while also getting sacked a total of three times for a loss of 13 yards.

Mahomes' first Super Bowl 59 interception occurred with a little over seven minutes remaining in the second period and on a third-and-16 situation. The superstar quarterback was looking to connect with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins but his pass was intercepted by Eagles rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean, who then took the ball to the house for a pick-six — on his 22nd birthday.

The broadcast caught the immediate reaction of Mahomes on the sidelines following DeJean's spectacular pick-six that also gave the Eagles a 17-point advantage.

Of course, fans instantly went all over that photo of a pouting Mahomes after his first turnover of the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl showdown.

“Me thinking about work tomorrow morning,” shared a commenter.

Another commenter thinks that despite the turnover, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be staging a comeback in the second half: “That just mean they’re about to comeback and win. I’m not believing in this blowout until it’s 30 sec left, in the game, eagles up with the ball, and the chiefs has no TOs”

From a different take: “Chiefs are getting COOKED!”

“☹️ bro is big sad. He still hasn’t move of from the Luka trade and it shows this game,” a social media user said.

It is going to take a monster effort on both sides of the field for Mahomes and the Chiefs to erase the huge halftime deficit and pull off an incredible comeback win. Kansas City has repeatedly shown in the regular season and in the playoffs that it is tough to take down, and the Chiefs will have to live up to that reputation if they are to complete the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.