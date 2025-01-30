Just like LeBron James in the NBA, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could now be the reason the NFL finally addresses the growing issue of flopping.

In recent seasons, quarterbacks around the league have taken advantage of their untouchable status in a variety of creative ways. Faking slides and continuing to run, baiting defenders into hitting them late on the sidelines, exaggerating their response after being hit, and deliberately flopping after plays after not being touched.

All of these instances have increased with the NFL’s rules protecting quarterbacks, and Mahomes has been flopping's poster boy, often perceived as the player most often pushing the boundaries. That reputation was heightened throughout the current playoffs when allegations of flopping ran rampant with fans, opposing teams and even Troy Aikman, who was commentating on Kansas City’s game against Houston in the divisional round.

“He’s trying to draw the penalty. Rather than just run out of bounds, he slows down,” Aikman protested. “And that’s been the frustration, and I get it. I understand it. That’s been the frustration for these defensive players around the league.”

The NBA knew they had a flopping epidemic several years ago, and they took strides to correct it. Their first flopping rule was adopted in 1997, but it didn’t go far enough, so they’ve continued to strengthen the rule many times.

Just last season, thanks to players like James and other frequent floppers, the NBA agreed to allow coaches to use a video challenge when they believe flopping has occurred. To their credit, the NFL is realizing a flopping problem exists in their league as well. And they’re now taking similar steps to address it, as the NBA did.

According to Adam Schefter, the league may follow the NBA’s lead and consider expanding their replay rules to include quarterback slides.

“For all those complaining that Patrick Mahomes gets too many calls, relief soon could be on the way,” Schefter wrote. “NFL replay assist is expected to expand this offseason into plays that could include the quarterback slide, league sources told ESPN. “

If that option existed during these current playoffs, at least three penalties Mahomes induced against the Texans and Bills may not have been assessed, which could’ve altered the outcome of each game significantly.

Of course, there’s no guarantee any new rules go into effect next season, or ever for that matter. But even the possibility of the rules committee looking at it means it’s likely something will change and change quickly. And when it does, it’ll most certainly be known across the league as the Patrick Mahomes Rule. While Mahomes isn’t going to like being stuck with that moniker, that’s what comes with the territory when you’re the best player in the world, yet still trying to push the envelope.