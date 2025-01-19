In the fourth quarter of the NFL divisional round, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had many fans online mad. The reason so many fans were mad was because of the questionable penalties on Mahomes caused by the Houston Texans. Two penalties probably shouldn't have been called, then, Mahomes seemingly tried to get a third, flopping out of bounds. And, although he made sure to say he liked Mahomes, Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy said his peace on X, saying the flops could tarnish the Chiefs quarterback's legacy.

“Mahomes is a great player,” Portnoy wrote in his post. “No need to disgrace the game and ruin his legacy with this flopping bulls**t.”

Along with his short written statement, Portnoy went on video, going on a 46-second rant, explaining how Mahomes is turning into LeBron James with his flops.

“Listen, I've never had a problem with Mahomes, to be honest,” Portnoy said to begin his longwinded rant. “It's like, great player, but this game is disgusting. This play right here, the Texans already have two personal fouls that were not personal fouls, and then he does the LeBron flop here? Are you kidding me? I'm surprised the refs didn't throw a flag. And by the way, on the next play, he throws an amazing touchdown pass.

“But, I've lost a lot of respect for the Chiefs and [Patrick Mahomes] and everybody who roots for the Chiefs. This is disgusting. Look at this f***ing flop. He slows down so he gets pushed, then flies. I've never hated the Chiefs, but seeing the way they play this gamer is such an affront to football. Disgusting. They're repulsive to me right now.”

Regardless of what people think about him, Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Even though he's only been around for eight seasons, he's been a magician each year.

Throughout his NFL career, Mahomes' accolades include:

Six-time Pro Bowler

Three-time Super Bowl champion

Three-time Super Bowl MVP

Two-time league MVP

Two-time All-Pro

2018 Offensive Player of the Year.

So, even if he retired today — which he isn't doing — he has a strong case for the Hall of Fame.

If the Chiefs can pull off the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat, that only increases the odds of Mahomes earning his golden jacket.

And while Portnoy might think Mahomes is a flop artist after their win against the Texans, it's clearly working for him and the Chiefs.