May 12, 2025 at 9:55 PM ET

In recent Kansas City Chiefs news that blends the world of football and high-end memorabilia, NFL legend Tom Brady made headlines by acquiring a highly coveted Patrick Mahomes rookie card valued at $7,500. The moment unfolded during the debut episode of Card Shopping on Complex, filmed at Card Vault by Tom Brady, where Brady spotted the card in the store's showcase.

“I see this one right here, this Patrick Mahomes, I didn't even see that one,” Brady said. “I want that in my collection, save that, make sure you don't sell that one.”

Card Vault cofounder Chris Costa confirmed that it was new and had just arrived.

“That one came in from Boston about two weeks ago, that one just came in,” Costa noted.

Without hesitation, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion made it clear it was no ordinary collectible.

“That is definitely in my collection,” Bray said, prompting Joe La Puma, Complex's SVP of Content Strategy, to chime in, “Put it on his tab, baby!”

The Mahomes rookie card, a highly sought-after item among NFL collectibles, represents more than just a flashy purchase. It symbolizes the mutual respect between two generational quarterbacks. While Brady's legacy is unmatched, Mahomes is well on his way, with two Super Bowl MVPs and record-breaking seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady also reflected on Mahomes' rising trajectory, giving the three-time Super Bowl champion his flowers.

“When you accomplish a lot… You have people that are doing incredible things… we should talk about those things,” Brady said. “That's what's inspiring.”

The episode also served as a promo for Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card store located at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, where fans and collectors can browse some of the most elite sports memorabilia available. It's the latest indication that Tom Brady sports cards aren't just about flipping value – they're about preserving legacy.

As for Mahomes, being recognized by Brady not just as a competitor, but as a collectible, is the ultimate nod of respect in the world of NFL collectibles.