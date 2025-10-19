The Kansas City Chiefs are in a divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and those types of games can always go either way. The fact that you see divisional opponents twice a season means that they know you better than any other team you play throughout the year, which means you may have to switch things up.

If it's one thing that the Chiefs are good at is getting creative, and that's exactly what they did against the Raiders on fourth down. It seemed like Patrick Mahomes was trying to get the Raiders to jump offsides with a hard count, but once it didn't work, he said, “This f—— never f—— works.”

He definitely fooled Tony Romo, because he snapped the ball right after, and they were able to get the first down. You can hear Romo losing it over the fact that he made the play work.

Patrick Mahomes on 4th down: “This fu***** never fu***** works.” Tricks the Raiders defense to think he’s not gonna call the play… Proceeds to snap the ball and get the first down. Brilliant. pic.twitter.com/brt39TbSja — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2025

Article Continues Below

This should be no surprise from Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have always come up with creative ways to make plays on offense. It makes things easier when you have a quarterback like Mahomes who can make the plays with the talent that he possesses.

After a slow start to the season, the Chiefs are starting to pick things up, especially on offense. They're already up on the Raiders, and Rashee Rice has a touchdown after coming back from his six-game suspension. If the Chiefs can continue this momentum, it wouldn't be shocking to see them at the top of the AFC once again.

The Chiefs have always found ways to win, and they've shown that you should never count them out. As long as Mahomes is healthy and on the field, the Chiefs will always have a chance in a game. And if they need to get creative to make a play, they'll do that as well.