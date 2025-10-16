The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column. Their next test, though, might be their toughest yet. After snapping a four-game losing streak, the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 7 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, this is a rivalry steeped in history, emotion, and noise. Facing Patrick Mahomes, a red-hot offense, and one of the NFL’s toughest home crowds, Las Vegas will need more than momentum to keep pace on Sunday.

Setting the stage at Arrowhead

The Raiders hope to extend their brief glimmer of momentum against one of the NFL’s modern dynasties. After snapping a four-game skid with a 20-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Raiders travel to Kansas City for a Week 7 divisional clash with enormous implications. At 2-4, Antonio Pierce’s squad sits at the bottom of the AFC West. Some believe the worst of the team's slump may be behind it. The problem? Their next opponent is Patrick Mahomes and the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, appear to be rounding back into championship form. Kansas City dispatched the Detroit Lions 30-17 in Week 6. Their offense finally clicked thanks to the precision of Mahomes and the steady presence of Travis Kelce. Even more encouraging is the impending return of dynamic wideout Rashee Rice from suspension. He will add speed and creativity to an attack already averaging more than 30 points per game over the last three weeks. Vegas is a double-digit underdog, and few expect a close contest.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Raiders and the Chiefs in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season.

Geno Smith breaches 200 yards

Quarterback Geno Smith delivered a sigh of relief for Raiders fans last week. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in the win over Tennessee. It wasn’t a flawless showing, but it was composed enough to halt talk of a quarterback change. Against Kansas City, Smith must build on that efficiency and show he can push the ball downfield.

The Chiefs’ defense has been stingy, though. They rank among the league’s top units in completion percentage allowed. However, their aggressive blitz schemes leave occasional openings for quick reads and intermediate routes. Expect the Raiders to script high-percentage throws early before taking timely shots to stretch the field. If Smith can exceed the 200-yard mark and avoid turnovers, Vegas could at least keep the chains moving and the clock in their favor.

Brock Bowers sits, Michael Mayer steps in

Tight end Brock Bowers remains sidelined with a PCL injury and bone bruise. As such, all signs point to another absence. That keeps the door open for Michael Mayer. He shined in Week 6 with five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown on a team-high seven targets while playing 91 percent of the offensive snaps. Mayer’s size and body control make him an ideal red-zone target. With Kansas City’s defense likely focused on stopping Ashton Jeanty, Smith may again look to his tight end for chain-moving reliability.

The Chiefs allow fewer than nine yards per completion to tight ends, though. That said, they have been susceptible inside the 10-yard line. Mayer could easily finish as one of the Raiders’ statistical bright spots if Las Vegas finds itself in catch-up mode. Don’t be surprised if he posts another 50-plus-yard, one-touchdown effort.

Patrick Mahomes hits three touchdowns anew

On the other sideline, Mahomes looks every bit the two-time MVP again. Against Detroit, he completed 22 of 30 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. His 132.2 passer rating was his best mark since early 2023. Of course, his chemistry with Kelce appears sharper than ever.

With Rice back in the mix, Kansas City’s offense regains its vertical punch. Las Vegas ranks near the bottom of the league in defensive pressure rate. That is a recipe for disaster against Mahomes, who thrives when given time to scan. Expect Andy Reid to exploit the Raiders’ linebackers with motion and play-action. That should free Mahomes for big plays downfield. Three touchdowns feels less like a prediction and more like an expectation at this point.

Travis Kelce breaks the century mark

Kelce has been his usual model of consistency. He had catches for 78 yards last week after a 61-yard, one-score performance the game before. He hasn’t posted a 100-yard game yet this season. However, that streak ends Sunday. The Raiders’ safeties have struggled to contain tight ends in space. They have, in fact, yielded over 70 yards per game to the position since Week 3.

Mahomes will likely lean on Kelce early to establish rhythm, especially with Rice still reacclimating. Kelce’s timing, route nuance, and chemistry with his quarterback remain unmatched. Expect at least eight catches, 100 yards, and the inevitable touchdown that brings the Arrowhead crowd to its feet.

Chiefs coast to the W

Even with the Raiders’ newfound grit, this matchup heavily favors Kansas City. The Chiefs are averaging nearly 32 points over their last three contests. Meanwhile, the Raiders rank 29th in scoring offense. Unless Las Vegas can generate takeaways, Mahomes and company should control tempo and territory from the outset.

Kansas City’s defense deserves a lot of credit, too. The unit has limited opponents to under 20 points in four of six games. With cornerbacks pressing and a ferocious front led by Chris Jones, the Chiefs should force Geno Smith into hurried decisions and perhaps another costly turnover. A close first half could give way to a comfortable second-half cushion. Mahomes will again orchestrate another clinical divisional win.

Final thoughts: rivalry fire, familiar ending

Arrowhead Stadium has witnessed plenty of drama between these two franchises. The gap in execution and consistency remains wide, though. The Raiders are showing signs of progress, yet they still lack the depth to match Kansas City punch for punch. Expect flashes of competitiveness early, maybe even a surprise Mayer touchdown, before the Chiefs’ talent and tempo prove too much to handle. Mahomes reasserts dominance, Kelce rewrites the box score, and Kansas City continues its march atop the AFC West.