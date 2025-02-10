Despite a tough Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had one thing go his way on Sunday night.

During the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 59, Kelce made his third reception of the game. With that, he passed NFL legend Jerry Rice to have the most catches in Super Bowl history.

Rice made four Super Bowl appearances throughout his 20-year career, making 31 catches in those games. It's not the first Rice record Kelce broke. He had his ninth game of 100 yards in the AFC Wild Card against the Houston Texans, passing Rice's eight.

In the fifth Super Bowl of his career, Kelce finished with four catches for 39 yards. However, it wasn't enough as the Chiefs lost 40-22 to the Eagles.

Long offseason awaits Travis Kelce and Chiefs

Heartbreak bestows itself upon Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs following their Super Bowl defeat.

They missed the opportunity to become the first team to three-peat in Super Bowl history. The only NFL team to achieve the feat in the league's history was the Green Bay Packers from 1965 to 1967.

Despite the loss, it does not take away the success and resilience the Chiefs had throughout the 2024 campaign. They dealt with injuries and an offense that had its ups and downs, but finished the regular season 15-2. From there, they continued their clutch performances in the AFC bracket, beating the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the process.

Kansas City has shown that losing in the Super Bowl won't have them collapse. In fact, the last time they lost saw them go on to win two straight titles. They have the important trait of responding to adversity, and as long as the core of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce are involved, best believe they are not done building their legacy.

The Chiefs move forward to the 2025 offseason, looking to regroup and reclaim their throne as champions.