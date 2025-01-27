The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their fifth Super Bowl in six years after a close 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes deserves much of the credit. He threw for 245 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 43 yards and two more scores, leading the team to victory.

The Chiefs are now looking to make history as the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row, thanks to the unstoppable combination of Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

After the game, tight end Travis Kelce praised his teammate and friend to the fullest. Kelce, who’s been with Mahomes since he joined the team in 2017, didn’t hold back at all.

“He’s the greatest ever. No one can convince me otherwise. Whether it’s risking his body or letting someone else make the play, Pat’s the ultimate competitor,” Kelce said.

Mahomes' numbers and achievements back up Kelce’s claim to some extent. In just eight seasons, he’s thrown for 32,352 passing yards and 245 touchdowns, won two MVP awards, claimed three Super Bowl wins, and made six Pro Bowl appearances. So far in the 2024 season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns, with a completion rate of 67.5%.

This postseason, he’s maintained his usual dominance with a 66.7% completion rate, 422 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two rushing scores. Since taking over as the starter in 2018, he’s led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship every single year.

Although Patrick Mahomes has been exceptional, Kelce, who has been one of Mahomes’s top targets since the quarterback’s arrival, has also been a reason behind the Chiefs' success. Kelce has recorded 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In his 12-season career, Kelce has caught 1,004 passes for 12,151 yards and 80 touchdowns. He has been selected to nine Pro Bowls and has won three championships. In the 2024 playoffs, Travis Kelce added 9 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The only thing standing between the Chiefs and their three-peat now is the Philadelphia Eagles, whom they will face in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, in Super Bowl 59. It will be a rematch of their 38-35 victory in Super Bowl 57, and the Chiefs will be hoping for a similar outcome.