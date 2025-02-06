It does not sound like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce wants to retire anytime soon, even despite his relationship with Taylor Swift.

During an interview with The Athletic, Kelce was asked about when he will retire. He seems content continuing to play, saying, “I want to play as long as I can play.”

This is similar to what Kelce said at the Super Bowl 59 media day. He told reporters that he will “hopefully” still be playing for the Chiefs in three years. Kelce would be 38 years old in three years if he continues to play and will be in his 15th season.

He does seem to still love it. DeAndre Hopkins praised Kelce's work ethic to The Athletic. “He's always locked in at practice,” Hopkins praised. “He takes everything seriously. How he practices and how he goes about his day is incredible to see.”

Father Time is undefeated, though, and Kelce could see a dip in his play sooner rather than later. He said he wants to play “as long as I can play,” and Chiefs fans will have to wait and see when he cannot anymore.

First and foremost, the Chiefs are focused on Super Bowl 59. They are facing the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years in the big game. If they win, they will become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Will the Chiefs' Travis Kelce retire after the Super Bowl?

Some may be expecting the Chiefs' Travis Kelce to retire after Super Bowl 59 (assuming they win it) and propose to Taylor Swift. He was asked about his plans to propose to the pop star, replying, “Wouldn't you like to know.”

It would be a storybook ending to a wonderful career. However, the itch to play is usually the last thing to leave an athlete. Kelce may not be ready to give it up quite yet.

So far, Kelce has 1,004 catches in the regular season, 12,151 yards, and 77 touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has 174 catches, 2,039 yards, and 20 touchdowns. He also shows up when it matters most.

His rapport with Patrick Mahomes is dangerous. Kelce's career really took off when Mahomes took over under center. In 2022, he had 110 catches (a career-high), 1,338 yards, and 12 touchdowns (a career-high).

So far in the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Kelce has nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. If he wants to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, he will probably have to continue playing at a high level as he has been.

His relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023. She first attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Afterward, they were seen leaving the game.

The rest is history. They have been going steady since then, becoming one of the most talked about couples in pop culture. She attended 13 games in 2023 and 10 in 2024, including the Chiefs' playoff games.

She is expected to be at Super Bowl 59 to support Kelce. Swift will likely be in a luxury suite with his other friends and family, including Jason and Donna Kelce.