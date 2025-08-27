Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's next chapter to their love story is just beginning, but there was a step that the Kansas City Chiefs star wanted to take before asking the singer to marry him.

“I was talking to Scott Swift and Travis went to ask him for permission, and this was probably a month ago, and Scott said, ‘Well come on, when are you going to get this done?'” Ed recalled his conversation with Travis on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma.

The Chiefs begin their regular season on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Los Chargers, and Ed shared that he wanted to ask her before the season began.

“Travis had these plans to do it the next weekend before flying out to Brazil [for a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5]. He was going to make a big production out of it some place, wanted to make it a bit special,” Ed continued.

Scott shared that Travis was worried about where to ask her.

“I told him the same thing Scott told him, ‘Asking her is what's going to make it special.’ It’s not where you do it. You know what I mean? You could do it on the side of the road,” Ed joked, but urged him to “‘just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just, you’re ready, you got the ring, go do it.'”

Ed shared some details on the proposal that they had a romantic dinner and then asked her in the garden.

“They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go,’ ” he recalled on The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma. “I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there.”

The couple has been dating for two years and Ed shared that he has “never seen him quite so happy.”

“I think it's wonderful,” Ed shared. “These are two young people madly in love with each other and I think this is great.”

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug. 27) with a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

Take a look at the magical photos below: