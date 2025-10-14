Travis Kelce is in his lumberjack era.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gave a nod to his fiancée Taylor Swift, with his tunnel look on Sunday. Prior to the Chiefs facing the Detroit Lions, Kelce appeared in a brown flannel, light brown pants, and brown sunglasses. The flannel is seemingly a nod to Swift as he is the muse to her latest viral hit, “Wood.”

😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/B3xZHJ6d7c — Fan Page | Travis Kelce (@traviskelce_fan) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swift cheered on Kelce alongside Caitlin Clark during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs defeated the Lions 30-17 bringing their record 3-3.

What has Taylor Swift said about “Wood”?

“Wood” has gotten a lot of attention from fans due its raunchy lyrics.

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky/He ah-matized me and opened my eyes/Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see/His love was the key that opened my thighs,” she sings on the ninth track of The Life of a Showgirl.

According to Swift, the track had innocent intentions at first and has a separate meaning about superstitions. The 14-time Grammy winner shared the meaning behind the song last week during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I brought this into the studio, and I was like, ‘I want to do a throwback, kind of timeless-sounding song,’ and I have this idea about, like, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and we would knock on wood, and it would be all these superstitions,” she explained.

Article Continues Below

“And it really started out in a very innocent place. [Laughs] You know, it started out… I don’t know what happened, man.”

How the song came about she added, “I got in there. We started vibing, and I don’t know. I don’t know how we got here, but I love this song so much.”

Kelce also spoke about “Wood” on his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“Do you feel cocky?” Jason asked on the Oct. 8 episode of the podcast. “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

Kelce played coy and responded to Jason saying that Swift is “that girl” and that comparing him to a Redwood tree was “generous.”

“I thought Redwood was a little bit—that's a generous word, I think,” Travis said, before adding what he would say the lyrics should be. “I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, ‘Japanese maple / Sometimes can see.’”