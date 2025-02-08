Tyreek Hill has not forgotten the connection he built with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes throughout their time together as teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill spent six seasons with the franchise, four of them with Mahomes leading the offense. Super Bowl 54 was the highlight of their time together. They beat the San Francisco 49ers, winning their first championship in the 2019-20 NFL season.

Hill and Mahomes are no longer teammates, the former having left for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. However, it does not take away the respect they have for one another, as Hill expressed on the Up and Adams Show on Friday.

“I have so much respect for Pat man, because the way that he approaches the game, you know, for his teammates, you know, I'm saying like it's always a moment in the game where football is a hard sport to play. Like we all go through adversity, but him being a leader,” Hill said.

“Whenever I was in Kansas City, he did a tremendous job of uplifting his guys, holding his guys accountable, and making sure that guys are, you know, ‘if you're not ready to play, then get your a** off the field.' And that's what I love about Pat. He'll never shy away from that.”

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs ready for destiny in Super Bowl 59

Patrick Mahomes prepares for the fifth Super Bowl appearance of his career, all with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes enters Super Bowl 59 with a 3-1 record, having won the last two editions of the championship game. If the Chiefs wins, he and the team would be the first in NFL history to accomplish a three-peat.

Kansas City showcased discipline throughout their playoff run, making timely plays down the stretch to beat the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the AFC bracket. Mahomes played a major role in that, as all eyes will be on him to have the Chiefs make more history.

The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles for the Super Bowl 59 title. It takes place at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.