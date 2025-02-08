The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had a phenomenal career, winning three Super Bowl titles and flipping the script on quarterback play. Despite his success, some underestimate his athleticism because he lacks the prototypical build of an NFL star.

Recently, his former teammate Tyreek Hill weighed in on Mahomes' so-called “dad bod.” Speaking on the Up & Adams show, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Hill described Mahomes as having a “weird-shaped body.”

“He has a dad body. So when you look at him, you're like, ‘he can't be that fast.' But then you see him running past defenses, and it’s like, ‘how is he doing that?’” Hill said.

Even though it was a playful comment, Hill made sure to give Mahomes credit, calling him “next level” and an elite competitor. Hill played alongside Mahomes for five seasons (2017-2021) and saw firsthand Mahomes’ talent for dissecting defenses and evading pressure which has made him one of the league’s best.

It turns out Patrick Mahomes’ body type might actually be an advantage. His longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, said Mahomes has an incredible ability to forecast momentum. This means he can predict how defenders will move and react before they even do.

Pitching expert Ben Brewster has also pointed out that, like baseball pitchers, quarterbacks benefit from having more body mass. It helps with throwing mechanics and durability, two things that have made Mahomes so dominant.

Since joining the Dolphins in 2022, Tyreek Hill has been lighting up the stat sheet, but he hasn’t won a playoff game in Miami yet. Meanwhile, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins (2022, 2023) and is now chasing history by trying to win a third in a row.

With Two MVPs, three Super Bowl MVPs, six Pro Bowl selections, and multiple record-breaking performances, Mahomes keeps proving that his ‘dad body' isn’t a weakness, but it might just be one of his biggest strengths.