The Kansas City Chiefs will face the New York Giants without Xavier Worthy, who will miss at least one more game due to a shoulder injury.

Despite optimism that he might be ready to play in Week 3, the Chiefs reported that Worthy is not expected to return against the Giants, according to Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.' The team officially ruled him out minutes later.

We have activated Practice Squad player CB Kevin Knowles via Standard Elevation. WR Xavier Worthy has now been ruled out for Sunday night's game (shoulder). He will not travel with the team.

Worthy has been practicing with the team, but will remain sidelined for Week 3. His practice activity suggests that he will likely return in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, but the team will need to continue monitoring his progress.

Worthy has basically been out for the entire 2025 season after exiting during the Chiefs' first drive of the year after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce on a crossing route and dislocating his shoulder. He logged just three snaps before the freak accident occurred.

With the NFL handing star wideout Rashee Rice a six-game suspension to begin the year, the Chiefs were expecting Worthy to lead their receiving corps early on. Instead, the injury bug continues to hamper them, leaving the second-year speedster without a definitive return timeline.

Xavier Worthy's injury leaves Chiefs with middling receiving corps

Without either Worthy or Rice, the Chiefs have been forced to turn to Kelce and Hollywood Brown to lead their pass-catching unit. Kansas City has also received surprising production from former New England Patriots washout Tyquan Thornton, who has 100 receiving yards through the first two weeks.

The Chiefs' passing attack has struggled so far without their top two pass-catchers. After throwing for 258 passing yards in Week 1, Patrick Mahomes failed to top 200 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Kansas City has gotten off to a disappointing 0-2 start, in part due to the injuries. While the Chiefs seem to be in a prime get-right spot against the Giants in Week 3, the game could be much tougher than anticipated. New York's offense exploded against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and likely would be 1-1 if Dallas had any kicker other than Brandon Aubrey.

Through two games, the Giants are second in the league with 618 passing yards. Star wideout Malik Nabers also leads the league with 238 receiving yards.

The Chiefs' defense is undeniably a stronger unit than that of the Cowboys, but New York's offense appears to be improved with Russell Wilson under center. Kansas City will need to figure out a more efficient way to move the ball without Worthy if it wishes to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start.