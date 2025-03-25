Despite losing in Super Bowl 59, the Kansas City Chiefs are still a dynasty. The team has a lot of pricey veterans on their roster, which makes building through the draft and filling the roster out with players on rookie contracts so important.

In order to get back on top, the team needs to find some impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft. So, where do the Chiefs need to improve, and what player fits this team perfectly?

Chiefs' positional needs

The Chiefs have won three championships with Patrick Mahomes leading the way. They have also lost in the championship game twice during that time frame. Both times, their loss can be attributed to poor offensive line play. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, but he needs time to be able to deliver the ball down the field.

He was scrambling like a madman in his Super Bowl LV loss, and poor offensive line play led to his struggles in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs have been at their best when the big boys blocking for Mahomes are playing at an elite level. The left tackle spot is the team's biggest positional need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs brought Trey Smith back with the franchise tag, but they also traded away Joe Thuney. The four-time champion is at his best at the guard position, but he spent time at left tackle last season. Jaylon Moore, who recently signed with the Chiefs, is slated to start for Kansas City next year.

Moore only started 12 games during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Relying on such an unproven player to protect the blind side of a $450 million signal-caller is a risky proposition. Even if Moore ends up starting at left tackle next year, the team will need a long-term option at the position.

Chiefs' perfect 2025 NFL Draft fit

Luckily for the Chiefs, offensive tackle is one of the deepest positions in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs have the 31st overall pick, and they can surely find a new blindside protector who can start from day one with that pick. Armand Membou, Kelvin Banks, and Will Campbell will likely go within the first half of the first round, so they might be out of the question for the Chiefs.

The next tier of tackle talent is still impressive, though. A player like Josh Simmons makes a lot of sense for Kansas City. Simmons was one of the most talented offensive linemen in the nation, but he tore his patellar tendon after six games with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

That is a scary injury that will likely force Simmons to fall down draft boards. Even so, Simmons has all of the potential in the world, and the Chiefs could get a starting left tackle for the next decade if they were to pick him. Simmons hadn't allowed a single sack in 2024 prior to his season-ending injury. He is uber-athletic and has experience playing tackle on both the left and right sides of the offensive line.

Fans never love the draft pick that isn't flashy, but games are won in the trenches, and the Chiefs clearly need offensive line help. Fans will plead for the Chiefs to draft a receiver, but as long as Mahomes is quarterbacking the team, the Chiefs will be okay in the passing game. Simmons could fix their biggest weakness and help get the team right back into the Super Bowl.