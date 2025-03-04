With the 2025 NFL free agency period nearing, several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, are examining the plethora of defensive talent on the market. Since the beginning of the offseason, Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton is believed to have become increasingly viewed as one of those stars.

Wharton, 26, wrapped up his fifth season in the league, all with Kansas City. The former undrafted free agent's career year in 2024 has several general managers willing to pay him like a premier interior lineman, per FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz.

“Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton is a name who could exceed expectations in free agency next week,” Schultz tweeted. “Coming off an 8.5-sack season — including playoffs — the 26-year-old is in his prime and brings versatility as a pass-rusher and run defender — all traits teams covet. The interior DL market has been active, with several teams showing interest in Wharton among other available names.”

Wharton's three-game playoff run reportedly sold many general managers on his rising talent. He recorded eight total tackles, including two sacks, in the three games.

The 6.5 regular season sacks Wharton recorded in 2024 were a significant increase from his typical production. Through his first four years in the league, Wharton recorded just seven total sacks, never exceeding two in a single season.

2025 Chiefs' free agency list

Wharton will be one of several of the Chiefs' defensive stars hitting free agency in the coming weeks. Justin Reid, Derrick Nnadi, Charles Omenihu, Joshua Uche and Nazeeh Johnson will all join him on the market on March 12. Reid and Omenihu are also candidates to receive a pay raise.

Offensively, the Chiefs will also potentially lose DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Kareem Hunt, Justin Watson and D.J. Humphries to free agency. In total, Kansas City will have 20 unrestricted free agents and several more restricted.

Kansas City enters an offseason without a Super Bowl for the first time since 2022. Since the beginning of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs have never failed to reach the AFC Championship Game and have made five of the last six Super Bowls. The constant dominance has never forced them to make many adjustments, but they are seemingly forced to do so in 2025 with the high number of players expected to depart.

However, before free agency even began, the Chiefs managed to avoid significant coaching changes. Both offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo received head coaching interest in the early stages of the offseason but will return to Andy Reid's staff in 2025.