The Kansas City Chiefs have an obvious pick to make in the latest ESPN mock draft, according to an ex-general manager. As the franchise licks its wounds from a crushing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City is looking to clean up some apparent weaknesses from the past season. Some of those have been addressed in free agency, however, players leaving during this period also create a new needs for certain positional groups. With that in mind, this organization has to get the No. 31 overall pick right.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, the Chiefs need to select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. The former executive explains why the 2024 All-American is an ideal fit, especially considering Kansas City's recent loss in free agency.

“After losing Justin Reid in free agency, Emmanwori is an easy pick for the Chiefs. He had an outstanding season for South Carolina, picking off four passes and making 91 tackles. Emmanwori can play close to the line of scrimmage or in the deep half, and he makes plays no matter where he is. He had a combine workout for the ages, too. He ran a 4.38 and jumped 43 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump. Offensive tackle is obviously also a problem, but the value was better with Emmanwori. Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery would be the next OT on my board.”

Nick Emmanwori would be an excellent pick for the Chiefs if he's still available at No. 31

The 21-year-old had a fantastic three-year career in Columbia. Emmanwori was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022 and saw improvements in many key statistics the next year. In 2024, he was named a First-team All-American in a season that saw the Gamecocks almost make the playoff. At 6'3, 220 pounds, Emmanwori is a physically imposing safety who has the skill to guard multiple positions. The Greensboro, North Carolina native's improvement during his time with the Gamecocks also indicates that Emmanwori has a mature and coachable mindset that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can certainly get the best out of.

Whether the standout safety is available at this pick is definitely a valid question. ESPN projects Emmanwori as the 21st-best overall prospect, meaning that he could be selected earlier in the first round. If that's the case, there are other positional needs the Chiefs can address with this pick. But Mike Tannenbaum is right. If Emmanwori is available at that point in the draft, this is the obvious pick for Kansas City as it embarks on a revenge season.