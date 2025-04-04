It would appear that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship may impact how the Kansas City Chiefs star is heading into his potential last season in 2025.

The Daily Mail spoke to a source close to their relationship. Swift and Kelce just got through their second NFL season together, and the source notes that the couple is aware the attention “is not the best thing” for them.

That said, Kelce is going “all in ” for the 2025 season. It is likely his last season after he contemplated retirement following Super Bowl 59.

“Travis is going all in for this season and the only thing that could derail him would be injury,” the source said. “Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all.”

Swift is supportive of this mindset heading into the 2025 NFL season. The source said that they “don't have to be the center of attention and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been.”

Perhaps the attention — both positive and negative — has gotten to them. At Super Bowl 59, Swift was booed when shown on the jumbotron, which surprised her.

Ultimately, they are still going strong, according to the source. “[He] and Taylor are doing great, his outside football ventures are amazing. If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it,” the source also said.

So, expect the power couple to handle the 2025 season differently than the last two. They will likely be even more discrete when going on public outings, and they will seemingly keep most of it behind closed doors.

How the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship has impacted the Chiefs

Their relationship has been the center of attention since September 2023, when they made it official. While the Chiefs still made the Super Bowl in 2024, it was a challenging season.

Kelce did not have as good a year as he is used to. He still caught 97 passes — the 12th most in the NFL — but only logged 823 yards and three touchdowns. He is now two years removed from his stellar 2022 campaign. That year, he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his two seasons dating Swift, Kelce's numbers have decreased. He has had two sub-1,000-yard seasons in a row. He has also only caught eight touchdowns in those seasons.

Still, he remains vital in the postseason. In the 2023 playoffs, he had 32 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns. During the 2024 playoffs, he had 13 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.