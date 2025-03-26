A new report suggests that Kansas City Chiefs legend Travis Kelce is eyeing a retirement date amid his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Daily Mail reports Kelce and Swift could be looking at the 2025 season as his last. A source discussed the matter with the outlet, and the traveling the couple is doing could be a preview of what's to come for the tight end.

“With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like,” the source said. “He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.

“Travis is going to go all in on this season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief… and his contract is up after this year. [So] his current idea is to hang it up after this season,” the source added.

It does seem like Kelce is nearing the end of his playing career. Perhaps his relationship with Swift is playing a key role in his thoughts about life beyond football.

When will Travis Kelce announce his retirement?

Sooner or later, the legendary Travis Kelce may announce his retirement from the Chiefs and enter a new phase with Taylor Swift. He will be back for the 2025 NFL season, but anything beyond that is unclear.

So, fans will have to take it all in while he is still playing. Despite 2024 being a down year for the tight end, Kelce still stepped up in the postseason leading into Super Bowl 59.

In the two playoff games before Super Bowl 59, Kelce caught nine passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. He was a critical part of the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills, helping others get open.

However, Klece was held in check in Super Bowl 59. He only caught four passes for 39 yards on six targets. He had a crucial drop early in the game that set the precedent.

Throughout the 2024 regular season, Kelce caught 97 passes, the 12th most in the NFL. He logged 823 yards, his lowest total since 2015, and three touchdowns.

Over the last two years, Kelce has been on a downward trajectory. He was coming off a 1,338-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2022. In 2023, he caught 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

In his career, Kelce has caught 1,0004 passes for 12,151 yards. He has also caught 77 touchdowns in that span. In the postseason, Kelce has caught 178 passes for 2,078 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Kelce has been dating Swift since 2023. She first appeared at the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears in September 2023. Their relationship became official publicly shortly after.

They have been going steady since then. Kelce has supported Swift on her Eras Tour, attending several shows during the European leg.