A former close friend of Travis Kelce claims that the Kansas City Chiefs star relationship with Taylor Swift put a wedge in their friendship.

On a recent episode of New Heights, which Travis co-hosts with his older brother Jason Kelce, they name-dropped the old friend, which prompted his response on the status of his friendship with the tight end. The brothers discussed salaries in the NFL and since Nick Wright is an expert, his name was mentioned.

“F–king love Nick Wright,” Travis said to Jason.

Wright responded to the shoutout with love on his own podcast What’s Wright?

“My guy, Trav! What a delight,” Wright said as he replayed the clip from New Heights. That's when Wright went in to tell viewers that it's been awhile since he's spoken to the tight end and why.

“So here’s the thing — Trav and I have not, like, talk talked since he’s been serious with Taylor Swift, since he’s become, like, a super-duper celebrity,” Wright revealed referencing Travis' relationship with Swift which began in 2023.

Wright went on to say that Kelce is busy during the year because of football and over the off-season he was with Swift as she went on her Eras Tour. The two were supposed to link up after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2024 against the San Francisco 49ers with the score 25-22.

“We were going to, I think, get together after the parade or during,” Wright said, adding, “But there was obviously the tragedy — the shooting — at the parade, so everything got askew.”

During the parade one person was killed and 22 people were wounded by gunshots, including 11 children.

While Travis and Wright haven't made any plans just yet to hang out he “appreciates” the shout-out from “one of the world’s most popular podcasts.” Wright also shared that he would love to join the Kelce brothers on New Heights and that he would “wave my appearance fee just to help them out,” he added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Now

Wright did not underestimate how busy Kelce has been in the last few months or even year. Football-wise the Chiefs were close to making history with a three-peat at the Super Bowl but fell short when they lost 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

In the past year, Travis did a hosting gig on Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? The tight end also had his acting debut on Ryan Murphy's FX series Grotesquerie and will have cameo in the upcoming Adam Sandler Happy Gilmore 2.

As Travis confirmed that he would at least do another season with the Chiefs, his relationship with Swift has seemingly gotten more serious. They took a romantic getaway after the Super Bowl loss and have been keeping a low-profile since they've been back in the U.S. and have been reportedly looking at homes together.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”