The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be opting out of a rally if they defeat the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at the Super Bowl. According to a source via FOX4, the Chiefs — which consists of star players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — will be finding another way to celebrate if they can bring the franchise another Lombardi Trophy.

The local outlet reports that in lieu of a public rally, “the team plans on arranging a gathering at Arrowhead Stadium for the players, their families, Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.”

Chiefs fans need not worry because if they do beat the Eagles they will still have a parade with the players, the outlet reports. The Arrowhead Stadium might also be broadcast so that fans can watch along the parade route. Another change this year will be the parade having a limited route to help crowd control.

The plan will be finalized on Thursday as the head of the sports commission Kathy Nelson and other city officials will be meeting to see how this potential private rally and parade will be created.

This new plan follows the tragic mass shooting that occurred at the rally last year, when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22, in Super Bowl 58. On Feb. 14, the Chiefs held their Super Bowl rally in their hometown where multiple people were struck and it resulted with one death. The people that were struck were from the age of 8 to 47. The sole casualty was DJ Lisa Lopez-Galpan. According to AP, “Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller were charged with second-degree murder and several weapons counts for the shootings.”

Federal charges were also given to Kansas City natives 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19. “Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form. Williams and Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and lying to a federal agent,” according to the publication.

Following the rally, the Chiefs released a statement giving their condolences to the victims and their families.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the Chiefs said in an official statement in February 2024. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

What have Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes said heading into Super Bowl 59?

While the plans for a potential celebration of a three-peat have been altered, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are pumped to be back at the Super Bowl. On the latest episode of Travis' podcast New Heights with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, he praised the Eagles as a “hell of a f–king football team.”

“And it's man, it's going to be electric. It's going to be absolutely electric,” Kelce said before referring to their 2023 matchup. “We know Philly's got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one. And you know that and they're a hell of a f–king football team, man. This would be the best team we play all year.”

Following the Chiefs' win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, Mahomes reiterated how “special” it feels to head to another Super Bowl.

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl and I don’t take it for granted, and to do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special,” Mahomes said. “You get that trophy on that stage and you look around here and there’s not an empty seat. It’s special. I’ve always said it: It’s not about one guy. It’s not about a couple guys. It’s about the whole entire team.”