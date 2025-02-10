Seven years after securing their first Vince Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles have reclaimed their spot at the NFL’s summit. Led by an MVP-worthy performance from Jalen Hurts and a relentless defense that pressured Patrick Mahomes into one of the worst outings of his career, the Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory on Sunday night in New Orleans—a game that felt even more lopsided than the final score indicated. Former Canadian ice hockey goaltender Roberto Luongo couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Chiefs after their blowout loss.

“Chiefs been so bad they couldn’t even let the refs cook.” said Luongo in a post in X(formerly Twitter)

One of the biggest storylines leading up to Super Bowl LIX isn’t the Kansas City Chiefs’ push for a third consecutive title or the Philadelphia Eagles’ impressive run to an NFC championship—it’s the officiating.

NFL fans have made it a tradition to flood social media with complaints, videos, and memes about what they see as officiating bias toward the Chiefs. The frustration, simmering all season, reached a boiling point in the playoffs—and Roberto Luongo has joined in on the criticism.

The Philadelphia Eagles dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIX marked the second showdown in three years between Philadelphia and Kansas City on football’s biggest stage. The Eagles entered still haunted by their previous encounter—a thrilling 38-35 loss where a limping Patrick Mahomes delivered a flawless second half to erase a 10-point deficit and overshadow Jalen Hurts’ career-best outing. This time, the roles reversed, and the game wasn’t nearly as close.

Hurts delivered 221 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 72 yards and a Tush Push score. His numbers weren’t as flashy as two years ago, but the outcome spoke for itself. Philadelphia’s defense took over, with rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrating his 22nd birthday with a pick-six and a relentless pass rush led by Josh Sweat (2.5 sacks), Milton Williams (2.0), Jordan Davis (1.0), and Jalyx Hunt (0.5).

Their dominance fueled a first-half onslaught, ensuring the Eagles stayed in control despite a quiet game from star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley secured the NFL's single-season rushing record in the Super Bowl. Though he managed just 57 rushing yards—a surprisingly low total for a back who had seven touchdown runs of 60-plus yards this season—it was enough to surpass Terrell Davis' mark of 2,476 yards, including the postseason.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's poor outing

Patrick Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, throwing three touchdowns but also committing two interceptions and losing a fumble. He endured six sacks for a loss of 31 yards, and the Chiefs' offense struggled, managing just 275 total yards.

Travis Kelce caught four passes for 39 yards on six targets during a rough night for Kansas City's offense. The unit struggled until midway through the fourth quarter, by which point the outcome was already decided.

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed their fifth NFL championship—and second in the Super Bowl era—after previous titles in 1948, 1949, 1960, and 2017.