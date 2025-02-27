In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, all eyes have been on Travis Kelce. Reports have emerged suggesting that he is contemplating retirement, and while the Chiefs brass believe he will be back in 2025, he hasn't officially announced his decision yet. According to Pat McAfee, though, he received a message from Kelce that made his thoughts crystal clear.

Kelce posted solid numbers in 2024, hauling in 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns. However, it was the second straight year where he saw his production decline, leading to questions about his future in the league. McAfee is attempting to put those questions to bed, revealing that Kelce texted him saying he plans on returning to Kansas City for the 2025 campaign.

“Message was, ‘My dawg!!! I'm coming back for sure. Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!” McAfee revealed on his “Pat McAfee Show.”

Expand Tweet

All signs point to Travis Kelce suiting up for the Chiefs in 2025

While nothing is official until Kelce himself comes out and says he isn't retiring, all signs are pointing to him returning to the Chiefs for the 2025 campaign. That would provide Kansas City a huge boost, as Kelce remains star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite target in the passing game, even though his skills are beginning to decline ever so slightly.

The Chiefs have reportedly provided Kelce with a deadline of March 14 to make a decision on his future, but it sounds like he may have already determined what he's going to do. And assuming Kelce does end up playing for at least one more season, he appears to be quite motivated to lead his team back to the Super Bowl for the fourth straight year.