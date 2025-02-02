As the Kansas City Chiefs focus on Super Bowl 59, Travis Kelce takes the villain role in stride. And things like free agency won’t come to the forefront until Feb. 10 rolls around. The Chiefs' premier free agent is Trey Smith, and we will rank the three best landing spots for the offensive guard in the 2025 NFL offseason.

At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, the powerful Smith is a run-game road grader. His run-block win rate of 75.1% ranks sixth among guards in the league. And in pass protection, he carries all of the necessary traits to succeed consistently. Because of his athletic ability, and being only 26 years old at the start of the 2025 season, Smith is the most coveted lineman on the market. His new contract should reflect that value.

But where does Smith need to go to continue an upward plane for his NFL career. At the top of the list is …

G Trey Smith may stay with Chiefs

As good as Smith is, the Chiefs will not let him walk away without offering him a top-flight deal.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said Smith’s most likely career move will be to stay with the Chiefs. Here’s what Graziano said, according to espn.com.

“Smith is now a priority this offseason,” Graziano wrote. “As Kansas City tries to keep its elite interior offensive line group together. Smith's 95.6% pass block win rate since entering the NFL in 2021 ranks second at guard behind only Joe Thuney, who traditionally plays Kansas City's other guard spot. (He was moved to tackle this season.)”

Graziano said the offensive line franchise tag is tied to tackles. So it would cost the Chiefs more than $25 million to franchise Smith for the 2025 season. That’s four million more that the Eagles’ Landon Dickerson, who currently sets the market for guards.

Graziano predicted the Chiefs would give Skith a five-year, $105 million contract with $65 million guaranteed.

It makes sense because Smith seems to enjoy the atmosphere with the Chiefs, according to the “Everything Orange” podcast via atozsports.com.

“Our team culture is so unique,” said Smith. “Coach Reid, every time we break it down Saturday before our games in the hotel, he always says ‘hey, don't forget, let your personalities show'. They let us be ourselves in that building. And I think that's so important. We're having fun out there. Obviously, we're grown men who are trying to get a job done. But at the end of the day, we know we're having fun beating up people. We're going to have fun doing it every single time. It's really special.”

There’s no doubting the abilities of Smith. NFL Network analyst and former guard Brian Baldinger said he’s at the top of the list, according a video posted on X.

“When you’re looking at the best guards in the NFL, do they get any better than Trey Smith?” Baldinger said.

Whoever he signs with, and whatever the size of the deal, Smith said he won’t be throwing money around, according nytimes.com.

“I’ll be honest with you,” he says. “I’m just a country boy from Tennessee and there’s not a whole lot I necessarily want. I just need a little land where there is quiet space.”

Perhaps he’s learned from the many trials in his life, including career-threatening blood clots.

“To be so far down and to experience all of this,” he says, pausing, wiping his eye and taking a deep breath. “It just shows God’s grace.”

Trey Smith could wind up with the Bears

There’s a strong push for Smith to play in Chicago in 2025. The hiring of Ben Johnson and renewed hopes for Bears fans probably adds smoke. But is there a fire?

Pro Football Focus seems to think so, according to Zoltán Buday.

“Smith would provide an instant upgrade to the Bears offensive line,” Buday wrote. “Given how Detroit’s offense was built under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, it would be no surprise if his first order of business in Chicago is reinforcing the offensive line.”

Buday said the Bears surrendered 180 total pressures — including a league-high 37 sacks — on 682 pass plays in 2024. They also finished with an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

“If he doesn’t re-sign with Kansas City, Smith is widely regarded as the top offensive lineman on the free-agent market,” Buday wrote. “One of his biggest assets is durability. He has played the third-most snaps among guards over the past four regular seasons.”

Smith’s 78.0 PFF overall grade ranks 10th among 70 qualifying guards over the last four years.

It makes sense the Bears would provide a good fit, but what about …

Trey Smith could sign with Commanders

Washington has cap space to go big in free agency. It makes sense the Commanders would target a left tackle instead of a guard, but Smith would still provide a big upgrade for Jayden Daniels.

Also, the community head coach Dan Quinn built in one season with the Commanders is attractive to free agents.

Consider the Commanders a long shot. But if things don’t fall into place with a tackle, the Commanders could cast their free-agent offensive-line dollars toward Smith.