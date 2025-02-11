The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 59. The Eagles won 40-22 against the Chiefs on Sunday (Feb. 9). Taylor Swift, who was present during the Super Bowl, cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is a tight end for the Chiefs. While this was not the outcome that Kelce or the Chiefs hoped for, Swift is standing beside him.

A source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

At halftime, the Chiefs failed to get any points on the scoreboard, with the Eagles leading 24-0. In the third quarter, the Chiefs managed to finally get on the board and score six points, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a 50-yard pass to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown. However, while it looked like the Chiefs were finally gaining momentum, it was still unlikely that a three-peat for the Chiefs was in their future.

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Looking Forward To After The Super Bowl?

At the top of the year, it was reported that Swift would be laying low and supporting Kelce as he prepared for the rest of his NFL season. The singer seemingly had a good time at the Super Bowl despite being booed and her best friend Blake Lively being absent from the night's big game. However, the two are leaning on one another as they enter this new chapter together.

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together,” the insider added.

According to the source the couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime.”