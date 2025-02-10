Rooting for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, came at a price for Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 59, as she was booed out of the stadium.

The moment resulted in a meme. Fans instantly compared Swift's reaction to being booed to the “Side Eye Teddy” meme where the puppet glances to its side before looking straight again.

Swift inadvertently recreated the meme upon being booed. One fan on X, formerly Twitter, posted the two side-by-side, and it went viral. The post has nearly six million views on the social media platform.

Why was Taylor Swift booed at the Super Bowl?

At one point during the game, Swift was shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome. However, she was met with an array of boos from the crowd.

She looked confused at first, seemingly mouthing, “What is going on?” after laughing it off. While Super Bowl 59 was played on a neutral site, it did sound like there were more Eagles fans than Chiefs fans.

Either way, Taylor Swift's support did not help Travis Kelce and the Chiefs win the game. The Chiefs were dominated in the Super Bowl, losing to the Eagles 40-22.

The Eagles' dominant win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59

The Eagles dominated early against the Chiefs and never looked back. They were up 24-0 at halftime and never surrendered the lead in the game.

Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Eagles pass rush. He threw two interceptions (one was returned for a touchdown) and fumbled the ball once in the game.

He eventually pieced together some solid drives, but the game was already out of hand at that point. The Chiefs did not score until they were down 34 points.

Xavier Worthy stepped up his game. He caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns when the Chiefs were trying to rally from behind. He led the game in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

However, it was not enough to go toe-to-toe with the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, who threw 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 72 yards and a score on the ground. Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP for his efforts. It was the first time that he earned that honor.

He had to step up after the Chiefs shut down Saquon Barkley. The NFL's 2024 leading rusher was held to 57 yards on 25 carries on the ground. However, he did catch six passes for 40 yards.