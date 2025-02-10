Everyone is wondering what will happen to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. We may now have an idea.

A new report from Page Six may indicate what comes next for Swift and Kelce. The couple is reportedly “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” following the 2024 NFL season.

“They knew that Taylor’s Eras Tour would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now[,] so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together,” a source told them.

Of course, Swift and Kelce were unable to spend a lot of time during the Chiefs' season. Her Eras Tour resumed about halfway through the year, which brought her back on the road.

Despite the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl loss, Swift is proud of Kelce. “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the source told Page Six.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rough nights at Super Bowl 59

Both Swift and Kelce had rough nights at Super Bowl 59. The former was in a luxury suite with Kelce's family and friends. However, when they showed her on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome, the crowd largely booed her.

Swift was visibly confused by the moment. She did not expect to be booed by the crowd and was wondering what was happening at that moment.

Kelce, meanwhile, was on the field for Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs were attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

However, they were unable to do so due to the Eagles' defense. Kelce was almost a complete non-factor for most of the game. He caught four passes for 39 yards on six targets.

He never got in a rhythm with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was under heavy pressure throughout the game, getting sacked six times. He was also intercepted twice and lost a fumble throughout the game.

Still, Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing with 25 yards on four carries. Most of it came on scrambles done out of necessity due to the pass rush.

Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP honor due to his performance. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also added 71 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs managed to hold Saquon Barkley in check. He only had 57 rushing yards on 25 attempts, averaging less than three yards-per-carry.

Now, Kelce's future status is up in the air. There have been talks about him retiring from the NFL, and the Chiefs' loss only adds fuel to the fire. Perhaps he will ponder his next steps during his time with Swift.