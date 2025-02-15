One of Travis Kelce's teammates doesn't think retirement is the right choice for Travis Kelce right now. As the loss of the Super Bowl still hangs over the heads of the Kansas City Chiefs, rumors about Kelce retiring continue to loom. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday (Feb. 9).

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu is confident that Kelce will “be back” but gives his opinion on why he shouldn't hang up his cleats just yet.

“He’s a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, ‘I’m done,’” Omenihu told FS1's The Facility. “But I think Trav has a lot left. I think Trav is an extreme competitor. I think he’s somebody that loves the game. And I think in the storied career that he’s had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn’t be something that he would do.”

The Chiefs were looking to win the Super Bowl to become the first team in NFL history to win three times in a row.

“This would be my message to Trav: ‘Big dog, we — the whole organization — can’t go out like that,’ ” he said on FS1.

Omenihu added, “So, I believe that he’ll be back.”

What Has Travis Kelce Said About Retiring?

As for Kelce, he has seemingly changed his outlook about a possible retirement. Heading into the Super Bowl sources close to the athlete revealed that retirement wasn't really an option for Kelce.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

At the time, the source was confident that Kelce had no doubts about retirement.

“He understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give,” the source continued.

“Ask the same question next year, then we might have a conversation, but right now all his intentions are to stay with the Chiefs and play in the NFL next season whether they win or lose the Super Bowl,” the source concluded.

However, now that the Chiefs had a devastating Super Bowl loss, the decision is weighing on the tight end's heart.

“It's just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I'm going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this week. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision and I'm not half-a–ing it. And I'm fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”