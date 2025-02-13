The Kansas City Chiefs came into Super Bowl 59 with a chance at football immortality. The Chiefs were attempting to become the first team to win three straight championships. But the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans as they put together one of the most dominant performances in Super Bowl history.

Now the Chiefs must regroup in the offseason and figure out how to improve their pass protection and offense in general. One of the most significant decisions hanging over the team is Travis Kelce’s potential retirement. While the 12-year veteran hasn’t reached a conclusion on his football future, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes it’s time for Kelce to hang up his cleats.

“He’s an all-time great, first ballot Hall of Famer… but it’s time. When you start to talk about it publicly like that, you know the old expression, ‘If you’re talking about retiring, you are retired,’” Tannenbaum said of Kelce per NFL on ESPN.

“He’s not the same player, he’s skill diminished, he can’t separate the way he once did. And again, taking nothing away from an incredible career, he’s just clearly not the same player and it’s probably the appropriate time to go off into the sunset,” Tannenbaum added.

Is Travis Kelce prepared to walk away after the Chiefs blowout Super Bowl loss?

Kelce discussed rumors about his retirement after the disappointing defeat in Super Bowl 59. While he’s not ready to commit to another year in the league, he’s not ready to officially call it quits just yet either. Kelce stated he’s taking time to figure out if he wants to play in 2025.

The Chiefs blowout loss in the Super Bowl capped a down year for Kelce. While he managed 97 receptions and led the Chiefs with 823 yards, Kelce scored just three touchdowns in 2024. The yardage and touchdown totals are the lowest of his illustrious 12-year career.

After seven straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns, Kelce fell just short of making it eight in a row in 2023, finishing with 984 yards. He then experienced a significant drop-off in 2024. His 8.5 yards per reception mark this season is also the lowest of his career, down from 10.6 the previous year.

In addition to the lackluster season by his standards and the brutal Super Bowl defeat, Kelce also endured seeing Taylor Swift getting booed when she was shown on the jumbotron during the game. Making matters even worse, Kelce was irked by Donald Trump's dig at Swift. The president said she “had a tougher night than the Chiefs.”

No one would blame Kelce for deciding to retire after an incredible career in Kansas City. But is the legendary tight end comfortable walking away from the Chiefs in the midst of a dynasty? Did the Eagles end the Chiefs' dynasty in Super Bowl 59? Do the Chiefs still have a dynasty without Kelce? Clearly there are a number of questions facing the future Hall of Famer and the organization. We should have a better idea where Kelce stands on returning to the Chiefs in the coming weeks.